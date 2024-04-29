Japan's top FX diplomat Kanda declines comment on yen intervention

Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda declined to comment on Monday, when asked if authorities in Tokyo had intervened in the currency market to prop up the yen.

"I won't comment now," Kanda, the vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters, when queried about market views that currency intervention caused a spike of 5 yen against the dollar in Asian trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)