Japan's top FX diplomat Kanda declines comment on yen intervention
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-04-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 11:06 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda declined to comment on Monday, when asked if authorities in Tokyo had intervened in the currency market to prop up the yen.
"I won't comment now," Kanda, the vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters, when queried about market views that currency intervention caused a spike of 5 yen against the dollar in Asian trading.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- yen
- currency
- market
- intervention
- Masato Kanda
- Tokyo
- dollar
- Asian
- finance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala CM seeks Centre's intervention for safe return of three from cargo ship seized by Iran
Hungary to consider fuel price intervention, says economy minister
India will improve Tokyo tally in Paris Olympics, government nurturing sports: World Champion Powerlifter Gaurav
Olympics-After Tokyo 'test run', Duplantis set for different experience in Paris
Olympics-WADA confirms 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive before Tokyo Games, accepted contamination finding