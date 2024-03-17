Left Menu

Man, son dead in Gwalior after consuming poison; his wife hospitalised

The treatment of the woman is underway. There was no dispute in the family and Mukeshs mother and father were also living with him, Singh added.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 17-03-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 21:30 IST
Man, son dead in Gwalior after consuming poison; his wife hospitalised
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer and his 7-year-old son died while his wife was undergoing treatment after they allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, police said on Sunday.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Santosh Patel said a man consumed A poisonous substance along with his wife and son at Bilheti village under Bijoli police station on the night of March 15.

''They were admitted to a hospital where the 7-year-old boy died during the treatment on Saturday while the man died on Sunday. The treatment of the woman is underway. The reason behind the extreme step could not be known,'' the SDOP said.

The deceased's uncle Jai Singh said his nephew Mukesh (32) was involved in agriculture.

''I got the information that Mukesh along with his wife Suman (30) and Tarun (7) consumed a poisonous substances on the night of March 15. There was no dispute in the family and Mukesh's mother and father were also living with him,'' Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024