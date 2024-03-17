Man, son dead in Gwalior after consuming poison; his wife hospitalised

A farmer and his 7-year-old son died while his wife was undergoing treatment after they allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, police said on Sunday.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Santosh Patel said a man consumed A poisonous substance along with his wife and son at Bilheti village under Bijoli police station on the night of March 15.

''They were admitted to a hospital where the 7-year-old boy died during the treatment on Saturday while the man died on Sunday. The treatment of the woman is underway. The reason behind the extreme step could not be known,'' the SDOP said.

The deceased's uncle Jai Singh said his nephew Mukesh (32) was involved in agriculture.

''I got the information that Mukesh along with his wife Suman (30) and Tarun (7) consumed a poisonous substances on the night of March 15. There was no dispute in the family and Mukesh's mother and father were also living with him,'' Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)