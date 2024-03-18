Left Menu

Russia's FSB says it detained woman planning attack on Crimean railway -TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 14:01 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had detained a 24-year-old Russian woman in Crimea who was attempting to sabotage rail infrastructure bringing military equipment to the frontline in Ukraine, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

The woman had corresponded with a Ukrainian handler regarding the planned attack, and was under suspicion of terrorism and treason, the FSB was cited as saying in the report.

The FSB has said it has detained a string of Ukrainian agents in recent days, amid an upsurge in Ukrainian strikes on Russia amid presidential elections that concluded on Sunday. (Writing by Felix Light Editing by Bernadette Baum)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

