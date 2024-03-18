Russia's election wasn't a real election, Germany's Baerbock says
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-03-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 15:11 IST
- Country:
- France
The election in Russia was not a real election, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.
"Russia's election was an election without choice," she said at the start of a summit of European foreign ministers.
She also said that the EU would pave the way for new sanctions against Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Russia
- Annalena Baerbock
- European
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's foreign ministry summons German ambassador, TASS reports
Germany opposed to trade curbs on Chinese solar panel imports
Kremlin says German army discussing strikes on Russia, asks if Scholz is in control
Russia: German military recording shows "involvement of the West"
Germany accuses Russia of "information war" after military recording