US must make clear to Israel consequences of Rafah operation, says Egypt minister

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 18-03-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 17:02 IST
Sameh Shoukry Image Credit: Wikipedia
The United States must make clear to Israel what the consequences of a military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip would be, as the U.S. has voiced opposition to such a move, Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry said on Monday. "It is not enough for rhetoric, it is not enough to state opposition, it is also important to indicate what if that position is circumvented, what if that position is not respected," Shoukry said at a news briefing with United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) chief Philippe Lazzarini in Cairo.

He also warned that the humanitarian consequences and the loss of lives that would result in the situation would be "catastrophic".

