Left Menu

Don't make us an investigation agency, says Gujarat HC rejecting PIL request on varsity clash

Dont make us an investigation agency, the High Court said firmly on Monday while rejecting a request from a lawyer to take up as a suo motu PIL the attack on foreign students at state-run Gujarat University over the weekend.The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Sunita Agrawal along with Justice Aniruddha P Mayee underlined that they are not police inspectors, emphasising their role as a constitutional court.The bench declined to take suo motu cognisance of the incident, highlighting that the police would handle the matter.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-03-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 17:30 IST
Don't make us an investigation agency, says Gujarat HC rejecting PIL request on varsity clash
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

''Don't make us an investigation agency'', the High Court said firmly on Monday while rejecting a request from a lawyer to take up as a suo motu PIL the attack on foreign students at state-run Gujarat University over the weekend.

The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Sunita Agrawal along with Justice Aniruddha P Mayee underlined that they are not police inspectors, emphasising their role as a constitutional court.

The bench declined to take suo motu cognisance of the incident, highlighting that the police would handle the matter. The court's stance was clear that not every incident in the city warrants a PIL.

''Our effort is that justice be done, but don't make us an investigating agency. We are not doing that. We still want to remind ourselves that we are constitutional courts.

''We will definitely take into cognisance if such a matter comes in, but this is not one of those,'' the Chief Justice said.

The decision came after lawyer K R Koshti urged the HC to consider the issue as a suo motu PIL.

The Chief Justice emphasised, ''Don't substitute this court with police inspectors...We are not investigating officers.'' The court advised the lawyer to seek legal recourse if there were concerns about the FIR filed by the police.

Around two dozen people allegedly barged into the government-run Gujarat University's hostel in Ahmedabad on Saturday night and raised an objection to students from foreign countries offering namaz near the facility block where they stayed, according to the police.

Two students - one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan - were hospitalised after the incident which took place in the A-block hostel, police earlier said.

An FIR was registered against 20-25 unidentified assailants, and nine teams were formed to conduct a probe into the incident, they said.

So far, five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024