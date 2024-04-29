Palakkad District Braces for Potential Heatwave as IMD Issues Orange Alert
PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 29-04-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 14:56 IST
The IMD sounds an orange alert in Kerala's Palakkad district due to the possibility of a heatwave.
