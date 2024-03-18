DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 18

For other diaries, please see:

MONDAY, MARCH 18 ** SINGAPORE - President of French Polynesia Moetai Brotherson will visit Singapore (To March 27)

** KUALA LUMPUR - Argentina's Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Minister Diana Mondino undertakes official visit to Malaysia (To March 19) ** WELLINGTON - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds a bilateral meeting with his New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters, and pays a courtesy call to New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon - 0200 GMT.

** AMMAN - Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Luiz Iecker Vieira visits Jordan. ** DHAKA - Swedish Crown Princess Victoria will stay in Bangladesh (To March 21)

** JERUSALEM/ABU DHABI/CAIRO/RIYADH - Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will visit the Palestinian territories, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Saudi Arabia (To March 24) ** Tbilisi - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will travel to Tbilisi. There, he will meet the President of Georgia, Ms Salome Zourabichvili, and the Prime Minister, Irakli Kobakhidze.

** NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will travel to Baku, where he will meet with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev (Final day) OTTAWA - The Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland Micheal Martin begins a seven-day visit to Canada. (Final day)

AMMAN/RAMALLAH/ BEIRUT/ RIYADH - Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, to visit Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. (To March 20) NEW DELHI - Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay will be on an official visit to India. (Final day) DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (Final day). CANBERRA/WELLINGTON - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Australia and New Zealand. (to March 21) SEOUL - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in South Korea to meet South Korean officials and attend the third Summit for Democracy. (Final day)

BUCHAREST - Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja and U.S. ambassador Kathleen Kavalec visit the town of Doicesti in central Romania. COPENHAGEN - Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen will meet Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder to discuss the cooperation on the F-16 coalition - 0700 GMT. BRUSSELS - UN agencies, EU discuss humanitarian situation in Gaza at conference - 0800 GMT. HAMBURG - German economy and climate minister Robert Habeck will attend the Canada-Germany Hydrogen and Ammonia Producer-Offtaker Conference in Hamburg - 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - Swiss President Viola Amherd meets with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels - 1000 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to give speeches at a NATO accession ceremony outside the Swedish parliament - 0730 GMT. DHAKA - Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria will visit Bangladesh. (To March 21)

MANILA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in Manila for an official visit (To March 19) BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels the day after the Russian election to discuss the war in Ukraine -- including a video call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba -- human rights in Belarus and the situation on the ground in the Middle East - 0930 GMT. PARIS - OECD Economic Survey of Slovakia.

ACCRA - International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva will brief journalists in Ghana on its loan programme - 1130 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 19 ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will give a short statement ahead of the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue - 0845 GMT.

** BERLIN - German finance minister Christian Lindner speaks at event of the Friedrich-August-von Hayek foundation - 1100 GMT. ** YEREVAN - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will travel to Yerevan, where he will meet with the President of Armenia, Mr Vahagn Khachaturyan, and the Prime Minister, Mr Nikol Pashinyan.

LUXEMBOURG (CITY) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal will visit Luxembourg and meet with his Luxembourgish counterpart Luc Frieden. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas meet during the Friedrich-August-von-Hayek conference in Berlin - 1000 GMT. RAMSTEIN, GERMANY - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin hosts the 7th in-person Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Germany "to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine with ministers of defense and senior military officials from around the world." ULAANBAATAR - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Ulaanbaatar to meet Mongolian officials. EGYPT – 13th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. BERLIN - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discusses the topic "Is Europe being left behind?" at the EUROPE 2024 media summit – 0910 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

** BRUSSELS - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels - 1130 GMT. ISTANBUL - Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares visits Turkey and holds talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. LEIPZIG, Germany - Germany's Scholz to meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte ahead of the opening of Leipzig book fair for a joint discussion.

PRAGUE - Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky meets Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski in Prague, followed by news conference - 1600 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU-Ukraine Association Council. BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck discusses European competitiveness at a German media summit called EUROPE 2024. – 1630 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU Tripartite Social Summit. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 21

** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, meets Prime Minister of Slovenia, Robert Golob, at NATO Headquarters, they give a press conference - 0830 GMT. MANILA - Philippine Finance Secretary Ralph Recto administers the oath of officers of the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines. COPENHAGEN - Around 40 climate leaders and ministers meet in Copenhagen to discuss the path towards the COP29 in Azerbaijan in November (To March 22) BRUSSELS - European Council (To March 22)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 22

BRUSSELS - Euro Summit. GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MARCH 23 ** SINGAPORE/MANILA/KAULA LUMPUR - Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, at the invitation of his counterparts, will be on an official visit to Singapore, Philippines and Malaysia.

SLOVAKIA - Slovakian Presidency election. GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 24 SENEGAL - Senegal holds presidential election.

GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 29 DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2024 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 2 GLOBAL - World Autism Awareness Day BUENOS AIRES - Argentina marks 42nd anniversary of start of Falklands war.

LUANG PRABANG, Laos - 11th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting (11th AFMGM) (To April 5) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

VILNIUS - Norway's Crown Prince Haakon will visit Lithuania from April 3-4 and meet with the country's president and Norwegian troops serving in NATO's multinational battlegroup stationed in Rukla. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 4 GLOBAL - International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

KUWAIT - Kuwaiti National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 7 GLOBAL - World Health Organisation observes World Health Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 8 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 13th anniversary of signing a bilateral treaty between Russia and the United States on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, START-2 (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty). GLOBAL - International Roma Nation Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10 SOUTH KOREA - South Korean National Assembly Election.

SMOLENSK, Russia/CRACOW, Poland - 14th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy to be held in Smolensk, Russia, as well as in Poland. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 11

FRANCE – 13th Anniversary of the French law banning the burqa and niqab. ABIDJAN – 13th anniversary of the arrest of former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo by supporters of president-elect Alassane Ouattara with the help of French forces, thereby ending the 2010-2011 Ivorian crisis and civil war. AUGUSTA, United States - U.S. Masters Golf 2024 (to April 14). LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 12 GLOBAL - International Day of Human Space Flight.

SAHARA DESERT, Morocco - Desert Marathon Des sables (to Apr 22). LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 15 BOSTON - 2024 Boston Marathon.

BELFAST/NEW YORK – 111th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers. (To April 16)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 16

OTTAWA - Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present the 2024-25 budget to parliament - 2000 GMT. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

SOLOMON ISLANDS - Solomon Islander National Parliament Election. AMSTERDAM - Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain will make a state visit to the Netherlands, at the invitation of the King of the Netherlands. (To April 18) ROME - G7 foreign ministers meet on Italian island of Capri. (To April 19) BRUSSELS - Special European Council. (to April 18) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 18 WASHINGTON DC - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 19

WASHINGTON DC - Annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Spring meetings. (To April 21) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 20

UNITED STATES - 14th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill. TOGO - Togolese National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 21

MALDIVES - Maldivian People's Council Election. LONDON - 2024 London Marathon. PARIS – 63rd anniversary of the first manned mission to space.

ECUADOR – Ecuador Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 22

GLOBAL - Earth Day. LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council.

NEW YORK, United states - Economic and Social Council, Annual Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up, including the special high-level meeting of the Council with the World Bank, IMF, WTO and UNCTAD. (To April 25) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 23 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of health ministers. (To April 24)

STOCKHOLM - Finnish President Alexander Stubb visits Sweden on his first state trip since taking office on March 1. GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24 NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Presidency Election. GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2024 (to April 30). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 25 GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 28

PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 26th anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. VENICE, Italy - Pope Francis visits Venice.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 29

BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council. (To April 30) LONDON – 13th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1 VATICAN CITY – 13th anniversary of beatification ceremony of late Pope John Paul II.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 2

ABBOTTABAD, Pakistan – The day marks the 13th year since Al-Qaeda Chief Osama bin Laden was killed in a U.S. special forces raid, ending a near decade-long worldwide hunt for the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 3 GLOBAL - World Press Freedom Day.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 5

PANAMA - Panamanian Presidency Election. PANAMA - Panamanian National Assembly Election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 6 CHAD - Chadian Presidency Election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 7

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) Meeting. GLOBAL - World Asthma Day.

MALMÖ ARENA, SWEDEN - 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. (To May 11) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8 NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly Election.

GLOBAL - World Red Cross Red and Crescent Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 12 LITHUANIA - Lithuanian Presidency Election.

LITHUANIA – Referendum Election. GLOBAL - International Nurse's Day

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 13

Brussels - Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 14 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15 GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 16

LISBON – 12th Anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 17 GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 18

GLOBAL - International Museum Day - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 19 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate Election.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies Election. DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 21 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 23

** STRESA, ITALY - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments. (To May 25) ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Kenyan President William Ruto for state visit to mark 60th anniversary of U.S.-Kenya diplomatic relations.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

SOUTH AFRICA - South African National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 30 ** PRAGUE - NATO Foreign Affairs ministers hold an informal meeting in Prague (To May 31)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 31

GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - -

