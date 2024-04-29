Mexico's president Lopez Obrador, Biden talk about migration
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday during his regular morning press conference that he spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden about migration on Sunday, months before the countries hold presidential elections.
