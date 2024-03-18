Guterres urges disarmament now as nuclear risk reaches ‘highest point in decades’
UN News | Updated: 18-03-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 21:02 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pope Francis, recovering from bronchitis, calls for end of Gaza conflict
Kremlin says appeal by Pope Francis for Ukraine talks is quite understandable
Ukraine minister, responding to Pope Francis, says Kyiv will never raise white flag
Vatican diplomats seek to defuse outrage over Pope Francis' Ukraine 'white flag' comments
Ukraine rebuffs Pope Francis calling for talks with Russia