Man kills daughter-in-law, hangs self in Kerala

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-03-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 23:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 67-year-old man on Thursday allegedly killed his daughter-in-law before hanging himself at their residence at Vadakkekara here, police said.

Vadakkekara resident Sebastian allegedly slashed Shanu's (34) throat following a quarrel.

Police said the incident occurred in the afternoon when no one else was at home.

The incident came to light when the injured woman ran out of the house seeking help.

Later, the police arrived at the spot and found Sebastian hanging in his room. As per the preliminary investigation, relatives and neighbours told the police that Shanu and Sebastain used to quarrel frequently.

Her husband, Sinoj was away at work at the time of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

