ED found no evidence during search at CM Kejriwal’s residence: Saurabh Bharadwaj
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not find any evidence at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence during their search, senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Thursday night.
All ED found was Rs 70,000 which they returned, said Bharadwaj, who was present at Kejriwal's Civil Line residence when ED arrested him.
The agency did not find any evidence, any property documents, illegal money or any money trail during their raid, the Delhi minister said.
Bharadwaj claimed that the ED searched the chief minister's residence and took his mobile phone before arresting him.
The ED arrested Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night and took him to the agency's headquarters here, officials said.
The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.
