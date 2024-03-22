Left Menu

Mexico fears discrimination, strained US relations under new Texas immigration law

Mexico filed a U.S. court brief supporting the U.S. Department of Justice's opposition to a Republican-backed Texas law that would empower state authorities to arrest and prosecute migrants and asylum seekers suspected of illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. "Mexico is deeply concerned that SB 4 will be applied in a discriminatory manner and fears that its enforcement will lead to improper harassment, detention, removal, and criminalization of Mexican citizens and individuals of Latino appearance," the document said.

Mexico filed a U.S. court brief supporting the U.S. Department of Justice's opposition to a Republican-backed Texas law that would empower state authorities to arrest and prosecute migrants and asylum seekers suspected of illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Mexico is deeply concerned that SB 4 will be applied in a discriminatory manner and fears that its enforcement will lead to improper harassment, detention, removal, and criminalization of Mexican citizens and individuals of Latino appearance," the document said. The law, known as S.B. 4, would make it a state crime to illegally enter or re-enter Texas from a foreign country and would allow state judges to order that violators leave the United States, with prison sentences up to 20 years for those who refuse to comply.

Critics of the measure point out that migrants who cross the border can already be charged with illegal entry or re-entry under federal laws and immigrant advocates say a state law could fuel racial profiling. Mexico underscored its concern about the potential repercussions of the law on U.S.-Mexico trade and commercial relations, as well as relations between Mexico and Texas.

"If SB 4 is ever fully implemented, Mexican citizens, regardless of their immigration status and country of residence, will be rightly afraid to visit Texas, engage in commercial trucking through Texas, or travel on rail through Texas, for work or pleasure, out of concern that they will be subject to unlawful police scrutiny and detention," Mexico said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

