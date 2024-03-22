Left Menu

Ghaziabad: Robber shot in leg by police in skirmish during gun discovery

Upon interrogation, Raju confessed he had looted a gold chain from a woman at gunpoint with the help of a woman accomplice.The snatching took place around a fortnight ago near the Shani Bazar police outpost, Sahibabad ACP Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 22-03-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 22:40 IST
Ghaziabad: Robber shot in leg by police in skirmish during gun discovery
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged chain snatcher was shot in his leg when he opened fire at police while showing them the pistol he had concealed after the crime, an officer said on Friday. The man, identified as Raju of Nand Nagri colony of northeast Delhi, was arrested Thursday night.

He was found to have committed more than one robbery, the officer said. Upon interrogation, Raju confessed he had looted a gold chain from a woman at gunpoint with the help of a woman accomplice.

The snatching took place around a fortnight ago near the Shani Bazar police outpost, Sahibabad ACP Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay said. Raju was arrested on the basis of CCTV footage.

When he was quizzed about the weapon used in the crime, he took police to the place where he had hidden the country-made pistol.

As Raju reached the spot, he picked up the weapon and fired at the police team, the officer said.

According to him, Raju got shot in his right leg below the knee in retaliatory fire.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, the ACP said. Police are looking for the female accomplice and the buyer, who used to purchase the robbed ornaments, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024