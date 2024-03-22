Shooting and blast reported at concert hall near Moscow - agencies
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-03-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 23:10 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A shooting incident occurred in the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, Russian news agency reported on Friday citing emergency services.
According to RIA news agency, at least three people in camouflage opened fire, and some people were wounded.
TASS news agency reported a blast and a fire in the building where the shooting took place. (Writing by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
