Shooting and blast reported at concert hall near Moscow - agencies

A shooting incident occurred in the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, Russian news agency reported on Friday citing emergency services.

According to RIA news agency, at least three people in camouflage opened fire, and some people were wounded.

TASS news agency reported a blast and a fire in the building where the shooting took place. (Writing by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

