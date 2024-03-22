Left Menu

Shooting and blast reported at concert hall near Moscow, Russian agencies say

Police had arrived at the scene, RIA said. Video footage published on Russian social media channels showed chaotic scenes, with a large crowd of concertgoers attempting to flee the hall, followed by gunshots.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 23:29 IST
Shooting and blast reported at concert hall near Moscow, Russian agencies say

Shooting broke out at a large concert hall near Moscow on Friday, Russian news agencies quoted emergency services as saying.

RIA news agency said at least three people in camouflage clothing had opened fire at the Crocus City Hall, and that some people had been wounded. Police had arrived at the scene, RIA said.

Video footage published on Russian social media channels showed chaotic scenes, with a large crowd of concertgoers attempting to flee the hall, followed by gunshots. Other video footage showed a number of people lying motionless in pools of blood outside the hall.

Reuters was unable immediately to verify the footage. TASS news agency reported an explosion and a fire in the building where the shooting took place.

The Kommersant newspaper posted footage online showing smoke billowing from what it said was the concert venue building. (Writing by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024