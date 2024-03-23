Yulia Navalnaya expresses condolences to victims of shooting near Moscow
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2024 01:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 01:04 IST
Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Friday expressed condolences to the victims of the shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert centre near Moscow.
All those involved in this crime must be found and brought to justice, Navalnaya wrote on her account on the X social network X.
