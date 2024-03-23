Putin receiving regular updates on the shooting near Moscow - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is receiving regular updates about the shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert near Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. "Vladimir Putin was informed about the beginning of the shooting in the first minutes of what happened in Crocus City Hall," the Kremlin said.
"Vladimir Putin was informed about the beginning of the shooting in the first minutes of what happened in Crocus City Hall," the Kremlin said. "The president constantly receives information about what is happening and about the measures being taken through all relevant services. The head of state gave all the necessary instructions," Peskov said.
