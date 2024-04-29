PM Modi Touts Economic Successes and Anti-Corruption Measures at Pune Election Rally
PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-04-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 19:42 IST
- Country:
- India
We controlled inflation and acted against corruption after coming to power in 2014: PM Modi at election rally in Pune.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi's guarantees seen as pure as 24 carat gold, BJP manifesto gold standard for world: Union minister Rajnath Singh.
CPI(M) still a challenge for BJP in Tripura, says CM Manik Saha
We fulfilled all commitments made to people under PM Modi's leadership: BJP manifesto committee chairperson Rajnath Singh.
Whole country waits for BJP's 'sankalp patra', party has executed its promises on ground in 10 years: PM Modi.
Govt's achievements result of people's mandate: BJP chief Nadda