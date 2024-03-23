QUOTES-World reaction to deadly shooting at Moscow concert hall

At least 40 people were killed and over 100 hurt when gunmen in camouflage clothing opened fire with automatic weapons on people at a concert in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow on Friday, Russia's FSB security service said. Here is some early reaction:

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER MYKHAILO PODOLYAK "Let's be straight about this: Ukraine had absolutely nothing to do with these events.

"We have a full-scale, all-out war with the Russian regular army and with the Russian Federation as a country. And regardless of everything, everything will be decided on the battlefield." WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN JOHN KIRBY

"The images are just horrible and just hard to watch and our thoughts obviously are going to be with the victims of this terrible, terrible shooting attack. "There is no indication at this time that Ukraine, or Ukrainians were involved in the shooting."

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN MARIA ZAKHAROVA "The entire world community is obliged to condemn this monstrous crime. All efforts are being thrown at saving people."

"On what basis do officials in Washington draw any conclusions in the midst of a tragedy about someone's innocence? YULIA NAVALNAYA, WIDOW OF RUSSIAN OPPOSITION LEADER ALEXEI NAVALNY

"All those involved in this crime must be found and brought to justice." GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

"The images of the horrific attack on innocent people at Crocus City Hall near Moscow are horrific. The background must be clarified quickly. Our deepest condolences go out to the families of the victims." VENEZUELAN FOREIGN MINISTER YVAN GIL

"We express our strongest condemnation of the armed attack that has been carried out against civilians today in Moscow in the exhibition center Crocus City Hall. We send out condolences to the families of the victims and we stand in solidarity with the Russian government." US REPUBLICAN SENATOR MITT ROMNEY

"The intentional targeting and murder of civilians is vile and evil regardless of the perpetrators - Putin against Ukrainians and terrorists against the Russians. Today's massacre in Moscow is tragic."

