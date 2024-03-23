Left Menu

UN condemns deadly attacks in Moscow

UN News | Updated: 23-03-2024 06:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 06:23 IST
UN condemns deadly attacks in Moscow
The UN chief condemned in the strongest possible terms Friday's deadly terrorist attack at a concert hall outside Moscow. Gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, killing at least 40 people and injuring more than 100 others ahead of a sold-out rock concert. The media is reporting that a terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and authorities have yet to apprehend the assailants. "The Secretary-General conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Russian Federation," said his Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq. "He wishes those injured a speedy recovery." ## **Security Council: 'Reprehensible act of terrorism'** The Security Council also condemned "the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack" in a press statement released on Friday evening. "This reprehensible act of terrorism resulted in the grievous loss of dozens of lives," Council members said, expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Russian people. The Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Russian Government as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024