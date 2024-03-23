Left Menu

Russia must respond on battlefield if Ukraine behind Moscow attacks - RIA cites lawmaker

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 14:59 IST
  • Russia

If Ukraine is found to be behind Friday's attack that killed at least 93 people near Moscow there should be a clear answer on the battlefield, the RIA news agency quoted Russian lawmaker and former general Andrei Kartapolov as saying on Saturday. Russia has arrested 11 people including four suspected gunmen in connection with the shooting rampage at a concert hall near Moscow, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Friday that Kyiv had nothing to do with the attack.

