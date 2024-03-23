RT head Simonyan: Moscow attack death toll now at 143 people

The death toll from Friday's shooting attack near Moscow now stands at 143 people, Margarita Simonyan, a Russian state TV journalist and the head of Russia Today, said on Telegram, without providing a source for the information.

Russia has arrested 11 people including four suspected gunmen in connection with the shooting rampage in a concert hall near Moscow, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

The latest official death toll, provided by Russia's Investigative Committee, was 115 people.

