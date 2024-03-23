Left Menu

Himachal cop booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Una Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said the victim and the accused met five years ago. As per the complainant, the accused allegedly promised to marry her and lured her into a physical relationship, Singh said.

Una Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said the victim and the accused met five years ago. As per the complainant, the accused allegedly promised to marry her and lured her into a physical relationship, Singh said. The accused, who is now posted as a constable, later refused to marry the woman claiming that his family was against their marriage, the SP said.

A case has been registered against the constable and further investigation is underway, he added.

