Mumbai cops seized 16 kg of drugs and arrested 12 peddlers over month

Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) seized 16 kg of drugs with an estimated cost of Rs 3.25 crore and arrested 12 peddlers over a month, an official said on Saturday. According to the ANC official, arrests were made from Sahar village and Nallasopara, Santacruz, Kurla, Kandivali, and Byculla. The seized drugs include MD, heroin, and ganja of varying quantities, he added.

