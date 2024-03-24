Shaheed Diwas: Farmers pay tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev

Farmers, camping at the two border points of Punjab and Haryana, on Saturday paid tributes to revolutionary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at the Shambhu border on 'Shaheed Diwas'.

The day is observed each year to mark their death anniversary.

The three freedom fighters were hanged by the British imperialists in 1931 in the 'Lahore conspiracy' case, and their story of sacrifice and valour is considered one of the most inspirational chapters of the Indian freedom movement.

On this occasion, wrestler Bajrang Punia was also present.

Punia said, ''If we respect our martyrs then no one can stop us from winning the struggle. It is sad that our family members are sitting on the streets and they are being tortured.'' He said several female wrestlers were also fighting for justice but the "government did not hear their grievances".

He was referring to the issue of Haryana wrestlers who had last year protested against the then Wrestling Federation of India chief for allegedly sexually harassing female grapplers.

"The farmers of Haryana and Punjab will fight this battle with full strength. We are not demanding crores of rupees from the government. We are only demanding MSP on crops,'' he said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mukti Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP).

Farmers began their march on February 13 but were stopped by the security forces, which led to clashes at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points on the Haryana-Punjab border.

The farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and ''justice'' for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

