Ukraine rains missiles on Sevastopol, Crimea, Russian-installed official says

Russian air defence systems shot down more than 10 missiles over the Crimean port of Sevastopol late on Saturday, a Russian-installed official said, forcing transport disruptions on the peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine. "Our military is repelling a massive attack on Sevastopol," Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russia-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 10:07 IST
Russian air defence systems shot down more than 10 missiles over the Crimean port of Sevastopol late on Saturday, a Russian-installed official said, forcing transport disruptions on the peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine.

"Our military is repelling a massive attack on Sevastopol," Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russia-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on the Telegram messaging app. Preliminary information showed more than 10 missiles had been shot down, he added. One woman suffered a shrapnel injury and infrastructure was damaged, including an office building and a gas line, he added.

Sea and road transport linking Russia's mainland with the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014 from Ukraine, was suspended for several hours, the Moscow-installed transport administration of the region said.

