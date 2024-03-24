Ukraine rains missiles on Sevastopol, Crimea, Russian-installed official says
Russian air defence systems shot down more than 10 missiles over the Crimean port of Sevastopol late on Saturday, a Russian-installed official said, forcing transport disruptions on the peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine. "Our military is repelling a massive attack on Sevastopol," Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russia-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on the Telegram messaging app.
Russian air defence systems shot down more than 10 missiles over the Crimean port of Sevastopol late on Saturday, a Russian-installed official said, forcing transport disruptions on the peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine.
"Our military is repelling a massive attack on Sevastopol," Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russia-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on the Telegram messaging app. Preliminary information showed more than 10 missiles had been shot down, he added. One woman suffered a shrapnel injury and infrastructure was damaged, including an office building and a gas line, he added.
Sea and road transport linking Russia's mainland with the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014 from Ukraine, was suspended for several hours, the Moscow-installed transport administration of the region said.
