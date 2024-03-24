1 killed, 4 injured as slab of under-construction building collapses in MP

A labourer was killed and four others injured after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Pant Nagar locality of the city on Saturday evening, an official said.

Some labourers got trapped after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari said.

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and rescued the labourers, he said.

One of the labourers, identified as Lakhan, died, while four others were injured and undergoing treatment, the official said.

An investigation was on into the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)