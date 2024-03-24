Left Menu

1 killed, 4 injured as slab of under-construction building collapses in MP

A labourer was killed and four others injured in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, when a slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Pant Nagar locality. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari stated that the police rescued the trapped labourers, with one worker dead and four injured. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 24-03-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 10:22 IST
1 killed, 4 injured as slab of under-construction building collapses in MP
  • Country:
  • India

A labourer was killed and four others injured after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Pant Nagar locality of the city on Saturday evening, an official said.

Some labourers got trapped after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari said.

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and rescued the labourers, he said.

One of the labourers, identified as Lakhan, died, while four others were injured and undergoing treatment, the official said.

An investigation was on into the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024