Holi promotes love, unity, brotherhood among people: President Murmu

This festival promotes the feelings of love, unity and brotherhood among the people. This festival also inspires us to strengthen our cultural heritage, the president said.May this festival of colors bring happiness in everyones life and motivates all of us to work towards nation-building with new zeal, she said.In the message, the president said, On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.

Holi promotes love, unity, brotherhood among people: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted citizens on the eve of Holi and said the festival promotes the feeling of love, unity and brotherhood among people. This festival also inspires us to strengthen our cultural heritage, she said in a message.

Holi is a vibrant and joyous festival which infuses hope and enthusiasm in our lives, Murmu said.

''Various colours of Holi symbolise the diversity of our country. This festival promotes the feelings of love, unity and brotherhood among the people. This festival also inspires us to strengthen our cultural heritage,'' the president said.

''May this festival of colors bring happiness in everyone's life and motivates all of us to work towards nation-building with new zeal,'' she said.

In the message, the president said, ''On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.''

