Left Menu

Man, 2 women of Muslim community harassed by Holi revellers; 4 nabbed

The two women were wearing burqas.As the motorcycle riders appealed to the group to let them pass, some men applied colour on the face of the man on the bike and one of the women sitting behind him, the video showed.Police said the main accused, Aniruddha, was arrested and three minors were detained.

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 24-03-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 19:35 IST
Man, 2 women of Muslim community harassed by Holi revellers; 4 nabbed
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested and three minors were detained on Sunday after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing a group of people, while playing with colours, harassing a man and two women of the Muslim community.

According to the Bijnor police, the incident occurred in the Dhampur police station area of the district on Saturday.

The video showed a group of people, playing with colours, stopping a motorcycle-borne man with two women riding pillion. The two women were wearing burqas.

As the motorcycle riders appealed to the group to let them pass, some men applied colour on the face of the man on the bike and one of the women sitting behind him, the video showed.

Police said the main accused, Aniruddha, was arrested and three minors were detained. They have been booked under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 509 (insulting modesty of women), and 354 (assault with intention to disrobe woman).

Investigation into the matter was underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024