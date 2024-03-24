Lazzarini says Israel will no longer approve UNRWA food convoys to north of Gaza

The head of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said on Sunday Israel had informed the U.N. that they will no longer approve UNRWA food convoys to north of Gaza.

"This is outrageous and makes it intentional to obstruct lifesaving assistance during a man made famine.These restrictions must be lifted," UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said on social media platform X.

