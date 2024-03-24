Judge dies by suicide in Hyderabad
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-03-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 22:12 IST
A Judicial First Class Magistrate allegedly died by suicide at his residence here on Sunday, police said.
The 36-year-old, Special Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) for Excise Cases, hanged himself to the ceiling fan in his room, upset following an ''argument'' with his wife over a petty issue, police said based on preliminary investigation.
Following the complaint lodged by his father, a case was registered at Amberpet police station and further investigation was on, police added.
