Judge dies by suicide in Hyderabad

A Judicial First Class Magistrate allegedly died by suicide at his residence here on Sunday, police said.

The 36-year-old, Special Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) for Excise Cases, hanged himself to the ceiling fan in his room, upset following an ''argument'' with his wife over a petty issue, police said based on preliminary investigation.

Following the complaint lodged by his father, a case was registered at Amberpet police station and further investigation was on, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)