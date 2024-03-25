Left Menu

UP: 4 booked for 'indecent' Holi programme in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 25-03-2024 01:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 01:12 IST
Four persons, including the owner of a restaurant, were booked for allegedly organising an ''indecent'' Holi programme here under Vrindavan Police Station area, officials on Sunday said.

Police took cognisance of a purported video of the programme held on March 21, they said.

The programme was organised by a real estate group, they said.

An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 188 and 294 in Vrindavan Police Station, said Arvind Kumar, Superintendent of Police (city).

