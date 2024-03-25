Left Menu

New Zealand troops to help Solomon Islands in election

New Zealand said on Monday it will dispatch defence personnel, helicopters and a naval ship to the Solomon Islands to assist in a national election due next month, where relations with China will be a key issue. The deployment is part of a NZ$10.8 million ($6.48 million) support programme for the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission announced in January and that will help transport election officers and materials around Pacific Island nations.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 10:40 IST
New Zealand troops to help Solomon Islands in election

New Zealand said on Monday it will dispatch defence personnel, helicopters and a naval ship to the Solomon Islands to assist in a national election due next month, where relations with China will be a key issue.

The deployment is part of a NZ$10.8 million ($6.48 million) support programme for the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission announced in January and that will help transport election officers and materials around Pacific Island nations. New Zealand's foreign ministry said the vessel HMNZS Canterbury will leave Auckland on Tuesday to transport two helicopters and crew, along with command and maintenance personnel to the Solomon Islands' capital Honiara.

"New Zealand's overall contribution will support the Commission to lead the delivery of a safe and successful election," Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement. "It demonstrates New Zealand's commitment to a resilient democracy in Solomon Islands and the wider Pacific region."

The Solomon Islands is a key ally of China, and closer ties with Beijing following the election of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in 2019 have alarmed the United States and Australia, and set off a race for influence in the strategically-located Pacific Islands. At least one opposition politician, however, has called for a security pact with China to be reviewed and has said that he would seek to re-establish diplomatic ties with Taiwan, according to media reports. Another politician has said he would ask the people to decide on the Solomon Islands' relations with China via a referendum.

The country said in September a contingent of Australian police first deployed in 2021 to quell anti-government riots would stay on in the country until after the election. ($1 = 1.6678 New Zealand dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024