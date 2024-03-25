Jammu: 27 detained during drive against consumption of alcohol at public places on Holi

Jammu Police rounded up 67 persons and seized five vehicles for consumption of alcohol at public places in the city, officials on Monday said.

Of them, 40 persons were rounded up and 27 persons detained from various areas of Jammu during a drive against consumption of alcohol at public places on the occasion of Holi, they said.

The public is advised to celebrate the Holi festival in a safe and responsible manner, police said.

