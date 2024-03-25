Mohammad Yousuf Wani takes oath as additional judge of HC
- Country:
- India
Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh N Kotiswar Singh on Monday administered the oath of office to Mohammad Yousuf Wani as additional judge here.
The oath-taking ceremony was physically attended by justices Tashi Rabstan, Rajnesh Oswal, Vinod Chatterji Koul, Sanjay Dhar, Javed Iqbal Wani, Rahul Bharti, Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Wasim Sadiq Nargal and virtually from Jammu by justices Atul Sreedharan, Sanjeev Kumar, Sindhu Sharma, Puneet Gupta, Mohd Akram Chowdhary and Rajesh Sekhri.
The oath-taking ceremony at the chief justice's chamber was conducted by the registrar general of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Shahzad Azeem.
With this, the number of judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh rose to 16, including the chief justice.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Iceland's Foreign Minister taps geothermal potential in Ladakh and Himachal; optimistic on direct air connectivity
Cong criticises PM Modi, ask him to deliver on promise of granting statehood to Ladakh
Planning border march to highlight ground reality in Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk
Sai Seva Sansthan Trust is ensuring access to quality education in Ladakh
KDA calls for half-day strike in Kargil as agitation likely to intensify in Ladakh