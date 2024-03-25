Left Menu

Two Polish military engineers die after the detonation of TNT during a training exercise

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 25-03-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 20:17 IST
Two Polish military engineers died on Monday following the detonation of TNT during a training exercise at a military facility in southern Poland, the defense minister said.

Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that two sappers with a chemical regiment died in Solarnia in the southern region of Silesia.

"In these tragic moments, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the soldiers," he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The deaths follow another training tragedy among Polish soldiers earlier this month. In that case, a military tracked vehicle ran over two soldiers during a drill at a test range in the northwestern town of Drawsko Pomorskie. Both soldiers died.

