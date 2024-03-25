Left Menu

Rajasthan: 3 children drown in river

PTI | Kota | Updated: 25-03-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 20:24 IST
Rajasthan: 3 children drown in river
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three children aged between six and 11 drowned in the Parvan river in Kota district of Rajasthan on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Lakhan (8) and his sister Vanshika (6) and their cousin Abhishek (11), all residents of Umerda village in the Bapawar police station area of the district, drowned in the river while bathing around 3.30 pm on Monday.

Local residents said they had gone to the river after playing Holi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024