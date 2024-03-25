Rajasthan: 3 children drown in river

Three children aged between six and 11 drowned in the Parvan river in Kota district of Rajasthan on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Lakhan (8) and his sister Vanshika (6) and their cousin Abhishek (11), all residents of Umerda village in the Bapawar police station area of the district, drowned in the river while bathing around 3.30 pm on Monday.

Local residents said they had gone to the river after playing Holi.

