Trump says he will abide by New York appeals court decision
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 21:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Monday, said that he will abide by the New York appeals court decision, and post either a bond, equivalent securities, or cash.
Trump won a bid to pause his $454 million civil fraud judgment if he posts a $175 million bond within 10 days, a victory for the former U.S. president that blocks New York state authorities from beginning to seize his assets as soon as Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York
- Donald Trump
- U.S.
- Trump
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Donald Trump wants New York hush money trial delayed until Supreme Court rules on immunity claims
"It's absolute honor to play under talisman Yuvraj Singh's leadership," shares New York Superstar Strikers' Lahiru Thirimanne
US Supreme Court weighs NRA free speech fight with New York official
US Supreme Court weighs NRA free speech fight with New York official
Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner backs New York county''s ban on transgender female athletes