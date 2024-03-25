Left Menu

Trump says he will abide by New York appeals court decision

Updated: 25-03-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 21:35 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Monday, said that he will abide by the New York appeals court decision, and post either a bond, equivalent securities, or cash.

Trump won a bid to pause his $454 million civil fraud judgment if he posts a $175 million bond within 10 days, a victory for the former U.S. president that blocks New York state authorities from beginning to seize his assets as soon as Monday.

