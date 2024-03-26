Man shot dead during argument in Delhi's Shastri Park

A 22-year-old man was shot dead during an argument in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said on Tuesday.

Mustakim, who worked at a garment shop in Chandni Chowk, was shot in the chest. The accused, Yaseen (24), fired at least thrice, they said.

On Monday night, Mustakim and his friend Sohail visited the house of the latter's ex-wife Ishrat, who works at a bar. There they met Yaseen, whom Ishrat wanted to marry, police said.

Mustakim and Sohail had an argument with Yaseen at Ishrat's house. During the argument, Yaseen shot Mustakim, they said.

''Mustakim was shot in the chest. He was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The body has been shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey.

Two bullet shells and one live round of 7.65 mm were found at the spot. Yaseen is on the run and efforts are being made to arrest him, the DCP said.

According to police, Sohail and Ishrat got divorced in November last year.

