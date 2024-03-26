Left Menu

Delhi excise policy scam: BRS leader K Kavitha produced in court

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 11:56 IST
Delhi excise policy scam: BRS leader K Kavitha produced in court
BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in a court here on Tuesday on the conclusion of her custody remand in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

The federal probe agency was earlier allowed by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja to interrogate Kavitha in custody.

Speaking to reporters before entering court, the BRS leader claimed, ''It is an illegal case. We will fight it out. Jai Telangana''.

The ED has alleged that Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

The 46-year-old was arrested by the central probe agency on March 15.

