Attack by pro-Kyiv Russian fighters foiled in Russia's Samara region - Ifax cites FSB

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had thwarted an attack by an accomplice of the Russian Volunteer Corps, a group of pro-Kyiv Russian fighters, in Russia's Samara region, Interfax news agency reported.

Interfax cited the FSB as saying that the attacker had blown himself up with his own explosive device while being detained. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

