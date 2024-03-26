Belarus' Lukashenko inspects forces near Lithuanian border
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko inspected a tank battalion near the Lithuanian border and gave orders that any "provocation" there must be met with force, a Telegram channel close to his administration said on Tuesday.
"I will say publicly: any provocation must be stopped by military means," Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was quoted as saying. "Any violation of the state border is a shoot-to-kill."
Lithuania, a European Union and NATO member that has offered support to Belarus' opposition, has seen its relations with Minsk deteriorate sharply in recent years. (Writing by Felix Light and Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
