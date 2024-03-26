AAP's PM residence gherao march: Many detained, party says Delhi has become 'police state'

AAP leaders and workers took to the streets on Tuesday against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, with many being detained at Patel Chowk as they tried to march towards the prime minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg raising slogans of ''Inquilab Zindabad'' and ''Kejriwal Zindabad''.

Claiming that the Delhi Police has turned the national capital into a ''fortress'', Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai told a press conference that the way the BJP-led central government has imposed restrictions under section 144 ''across the city'', it seems Delhi has become a ''police state''.

Police beefed up security in several parts of the national capital, including around the PM's residence and Central Delhi, by deploying its personnel and those of paramilitary forces. While the Lok Kalyan Marg metro station is shut, entry and exit are restricted at the Patel Chowk and the Central Secretariat metro stations till further notice.

Senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti, Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla and Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains were among those detained by police.

''I want to warn the Centre that this movement will not stop with the use of police force,'' Rai said and claimed that women workers of his party were dragged and detained. AAP workers and leaders started reaching near the Patel Chowk metro station in groups since morning as the party had called for a ''gherao'' at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are imposed in the Patel Chowk area and police cannot allow anyone to gather, a senior officer said and added that in view of this, ''we have to clear this area''. ''We will not allow anybody to gather here,'' he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar had earlier warned that those who gather at the chowk to demonstrate would be detained immediately. Rai asserted that the fight against the ''dictatorship'' in the country is the struggle of those who love democracy and the Constitution, and announced that preparations are now underway for a ''maharally'' at the Ramleela ground here on March 31. In this, lakhs of people will be present and prominent leaders of the INDIA bloc will raise their voice against Kejriwal's arrest, Rai said. The bloc was formed by some opposition parties, including the AAP, the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Samajwadi Party, to counter the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. AAP national convener Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy favouring specific individuals.

''The BJP-led central government is targeting everyone who is honest so that it can save the corrupt,'' Kavita, one of the protesters, said.

Bharti in a post on X said he has been detained by police along with Rakhi Birla.

''Delhi Police for no rhyme or reason along with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla and many volunteers of AAP and supporters of Arvind Kejriwal Ji. It's shocking to see that while the Delhi Police are arresting peacefully protesting AAP supporters, they are doing nothing to stop @BJP4India,'' Bharti posted.

Leaders and workers of the BJP's Delhi unit also staged a demonstration on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Kejriwal.

Police said at least 57 BJP workers were detained and water cannons used during the party's demonstration.

Kejriwal has refuted the accusations levelled against him and has accused the BJP-led central government of ''manipulating investigative agencies for political motives''.

The ED has said that Kejriwal is the ''kingpin and key conspirator'' in the now-scrapped excise policy in collusion with AAP ministers, leaders and other persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)