France might requisition arms producers to speed up production to help Ukraine
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-03-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 16:43 IST
French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday he was prepared to use his powers to requisition industrial capacities or impose priorities to weapon makers to speed up production of armss and shells needed on the battlefield in Ukraine and elsewhere.
"These questions ... are clearly on the table", Lecornu told a news conference, adding stocks and production lines were particularly strained with regard to anti-air missiles and artillery shells.
