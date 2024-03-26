Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack

Fresh accusations from the secretary of Russia's security council that Kyiv was responsible for a deadly attack in Moscow on Friday are lies, senior Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on X.

"The lies are officially spread by (Russian security council secretary Nikolai) Patrushev, and after that by the "head of FSB" (Alexandr) Bortnikov," Podolyak wrote in English.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)