Left Menu

Seven soldiers in Chad are killed in an explosion blamed on Boko Haram extremists

Schools, mosques and churches have reopened and humanitarian organisations have returned.But there are concerns that a Boko Haram resurgence in Chad could affect the presidential election in May.Deby Itno seized power after his father, who ran the country for more than three decades, was killed fighting rebels in 2021.

PTI | Ndjamena | Updated: 26-03-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 20:01 IST
Seven soldiers in Chad are killed in an explosion blamed on Boko Haram extremists

An explosive device detonated and killed seven soldiers in Chad during a patrol in the country's west near Lake Chad, the government says.

The interim president, Mahamat Deby Itno, announced the deaths Monday on social media. Chadian authorities said they suspected Boko Haram extremists from Nigeria were behind the attack, renewing concerns about an escalation of violence near the border.

Boko Haram launched an insurgency more than a decade ago against Western education and seeks to establish Islamic law in Nigeria's northeast. The insurgency has spread to West African neighbours including Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

More than 36,000 people have been killed, mainly in Nigeria, according to the United Nations.

Violence has returned to the Lake Chad area after a period of peace following a successful operation launched in 2020 by the Chadian army to destroy the extremist group's bases there. Schools, mosques and churches have reopened and humanitarian organisations have returned.

But there are concerns that a Boko Haram resurgence in Chad could affect the presidential election in May.

Deby Itno seized power after his father, who ran the country for more than three decades, was killed fighting rebels in 2021. The election is part of the country's political transition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024