Ford CFO says Baltimore bridge collapse will require it to divert parts to other ports
Ford Motor Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said Tuesday the collapse of a bridge that shuttered the Port of Baltimore will force the automaker to divert parts to other ports and impact its supply chain. "It's going to have an impact," Lawler told Bloomberg News.
Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 20:27 IST
Ford Motor Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said Tuesday the collapse of a bridge that shuttered the Port of Baltimore will force the automaker to divert parts to other ports and impact its supply chain.
"It's going to have an impact," Lawler told Bloomberg News. "We'll have to divert parts to other ports... It will probably lengthen the supply chain a bit." Ford told Reuters in a separate statement "where workarounds are necessary in the short term, our team has already secured shipping alternatives."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- John Lawler
- Bloomberg News
- Ford Motor Chief Financial
- Ford
- Lawler
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Murdoch's News Corp eyes joint Telegraph bid with rivals, Bloomberg News reports
Murdoch's News Corp eyes joint Telegraph bid with rivals, Bloomberg News reports
BRIEF-Pentagon Scraps Plan To Spend $2.5 Bln On Intel Chip Grant- Bloomberg News
BRIEF-Reddit Sees More Than 20% Sales Growth In 2024 In IPO Roadshow - Bloomberg News
Apple in talks to let Google's Gemini power iPhone AI features, Bloomberg News says