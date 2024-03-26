Left Menu

Ford CFO says Baltimore bridge collapse will require it to divert parts to other ports

Ford Motor Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said Tuesday the collapse of a bridge that shuttered the Port of Baltimore will force the automaker to divert parts to other ports and impact its supply chain. "It's going to have an impact," Lawler told Bloomberg News.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 20:27 IST
Ford CFO says Baltimore bridge collapse will require it to divert parts to other ports

Ford Motor Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said Tuesday the collapse of a bridge that shuttered the Port of Baltimore will force the automaker to divert parts to other ports and impact its supply chain.

"It's going to have an impact," Lawler told Bloomberg News. "We'll have to divert parts to other ports... It will probably lengthen the supply chain a bit." Ford told Reuters in a separate statement "where workarounds are necessary in the short term, our team has already secured shipping alternatives."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024