Ford CFO says Baltimore bridge collapse will require it to divert parts to other ports

Ford Motor Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said Tuesday the collapse of a bridge that shuttered the Port of Baltimore will force the automaker to divert parts to other ports and impact its supply chain.

"It's going to have an impact," Lawler told Bloomberg News. "We'll have to divert parts to other ports... It will probably lengthen the supply chain a bit." Ford told Reuters in a separate statement "where workarounds are necessary in the short term, our team has already secured shipping alternatives."

