Man absconding for 14 years in J-K murder case held from Punjab: Delhi Police

A man, who was absconding in a murder case in Jammu and Kashmir for the last 14 years, was arrested from Punjab, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday. Singh was absconding for the last 14 years but Delhi Police got a tip-off about Singhs presence in Punjabs Mohali and arrested him, Additional Commissioner of Police Crime Sanjay Bhatia said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 20:52 IST
A man, who was absconding in a murder case in Jammu and Kashmir for the last 14 years, was arrested from Punjab, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday. The family of accused Inderpreet Singh, the son of a retired jail superintendent, had a property dispute with victim Madan Lal. So, he along with his associates planned the murder in Jammu and Kashmir and made it appear like a road accident, police said.

After a probe, sections of murder and destroying evidence were amended in the case, they said. Singh was absconding for the last 14 years but Delhi Police got a tip-off about Singh's presence in Punjab's Mohali and arrested him, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia said. Four of the seven accused in this case have already been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. One accused was still absconding and one has died, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

