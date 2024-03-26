Cong leader Gaurav Gogoi lists assets worth Rs 2.63 crore

Senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has assets worth Rs 2.63 crore, according to the affidavit submitted with his nomination papers for the Jorhat parliamentary constituency on Tuesday. The deputy leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha also stated in the affidavit that a case was filed against him during the Rajul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati in January.

Gogoi, a Lok Sabha MP since 2014, has movable assets valued at Rs 38,30,796 and immovable assets worth Rs 2,25,00,000 which include inherited non-agricultural property in Guwahati and New Delhi.

He has one-third share in inherited property on two plots of land, with an approximate market value of Rs 90,00,000, and an inherited 1818 sq ft flat in New Delhi's Vasant Kunj, worth Rs 1,35,00,000.

Gogoi, son of late Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, also declared that a case was filed against him at the Basistha police station under Kamrup Metropolitan district during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of the Congress under various sections of Prevention of damage to Public Property Act, 1984 for disobedience to an order of public servant, violation of permission condition and obstruction to government servants while discharging their duties and assault on them during the Yatra on January 23.

He declared that no summons was received from any court or any charges framed against him and that he had not been convicted of any criminal offence.

The Congress leader also declared that his wife Elizabeth Clare Gogoi, who works in a private firm as a senior consultant, has movable assets worth Rs 2,03,04,832 including jewellery valued at Rs 27,61,687.

Gogoi and his wife have Rs 45,600 and Rs 25,200 cash in hand respectively.

Their two minor children have assets worth Rs 22,03,538 and Rs 2,21,952 in their names.

Both Gogoi and his wife own a car each, bought in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Gogoi had earlier represented the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency for two terms which had been renamed as Kaziranga after delimitation and he shifted to Jorhat which his father had represented for three terms in Parliament.

